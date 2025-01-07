politics

Remembering Jan. 6 insurrection four years later

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's been four years since thousands of angry insurrections stormed the nation's Capitol, protesting as Congress certified the results of the presidential election.

On Monday, there was a much different scene on Capitol Hill as Vice President Kamala Harris certified the election and again pledged a peaceful transition of power.

NBC Bay Area’s Ian Cull spoke with lawmakers who were there four years ago, and again Monday. 

U.S. Representative Zoe Lofgren takes a look back at the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, four years later.
