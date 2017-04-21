Donald Trump’s Presidency in Pictures

Take a look at significant events from President Donald Trump's time in office, including the signing of the travel ban, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh's appointment to the Supreme Court, the launch of 59 missiles at Syria's government-held Shayrat Airfiled and more.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Feb. 24, 2020. This is the Trumps’ first official visit to India.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, embraces President Donald Trump upon his arrival at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Feb. 24, 2020.
Hindu priests perform rituals during prayers organized by Hindu Sena, a far-right Hindu group, seeking blessings from gods and to unite India and the United States of America against radical Islamic fanatics, in New Delhi, Feb. 24, 2020, as President Donald Trump makes his first official visit to India.
First daughter and White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump takes pictures during the “Namaste Trump” rally at Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, on Feb. 24, 2020.
President Donald Trump holds up a tray of turkey during a
surprise Thanksgiving Day visit to the troops, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the troops during a surprise Thanksgiving day visit at Bagram Air Field, on November 28, 2019, in Afghanistan.
President Donald Trump holds up a tray of Thanksgiving dinner during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit to the troops, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan.
President Donald Trump
kicks off New York City's 100th annual Veterans Day parade, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in New York.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at
a ceremony at the New York City Veterans Day Parade at Madison Square Park in New York, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
President Donald Trump watches the first half of an
NCAA game between Alabama and LSU with his wife Melania, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. His reception at the football match was a deep departure from the scene at the World Series in heavily-blue Washington, D.C., as well as a mixed response at a New York City mixed martial arts fight.
U.S. President Donald Trump
arrives to address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Sept. 24, 2019. The address, focusing more on nationalism and foreign policy than environmental conservatism, came hours before the House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry against him.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announces a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Over 100 House Democrats and one Independent member
called for impeachment proceedings or inquiries in wake of a whistleblower complaint alleging political misconduct by Trump.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump place a wreath to honor the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Sept. 11, 2019, at the Pentagon.
14/67
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a moment of silence honoring the victims of 9/11 on the
18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Washington.
President Donald Trump applauds during a Medal of Valor and Heroic Commendations ceremony for
six Dayton, Ohio, police officers in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Washington, D.C. The officers were credited with stopped a shooter from getting inside a bar after the gunman had already killed nine people and injured more than two dozen. The Dayton shooting was the second of two mass shootings that occurred within 24 hours on Aug. 4.
France's President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump, along with other world leaders, meet for the first working session of the G7 summit on Aug. 25, 2019, in Biarritz, France. Much of this year's G7 summit focused on the outbreak of fires burning up the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, as well as a
surprise visit by an Iranian envoy in an effort to foster diplomacy efforts between Iran and the United States.
President Donald Trump holds up the
signed H.R. 1327 bill, an act ensuring that a victims' compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, July 29, 2019, in Washington.
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" Fourth of July event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, July 4, 2019.
From left: Philip May, British Prime Minister Theresa May, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at 10 Downing street for a meeting on the second day of
Trump's state visit on June 4, 2019, London, England. President Trump's three-day state visit began with lunch with the Queen, followed by a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace.
From left: First lady Melania Trump, Queen Elizabeth II and President Donald Trump stand together during the
ceremonial welcome at Buckingham Palace on the first day of the first family's three-day state visit on June 3, 2019, in London, England. President Trump's three-day state visit will include lunch with the Queen and a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, as well as business meetings with the Prime Minister and the Duke of York, before Trump travels to Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
President Donald Trump greets troops after
speaking at a Memorial Day event aboard the USS Wasp on May 28, 2019, in Yokosuka, Japan.
President Donald Trump talks with Japanese Emperor Naruhito during a State Banquet at the Imperial Palace, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Tokyo.
23/67
President Donald Trump presents
Tiger Woods with the Medal of Freedom during a ceremony at the Rose Garden at the White House on May 6, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Trump announced he would give the nation’s highest civilian honor to Woods, 43, in honor of his Masters victory last month.
President Donald Trump, joined by the Easter Bunny, speaks from the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 22, 2019, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi greet President Donald Trump just ahead of the
State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives at the Capitol Building on Feb. 5, 2019, in Washington, D.C. President Trump's second State of the Union address was postponed one week due to the partial government shutdown.
President Donald Trump, center, Vice President Mike Pence, left, escorted by Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, right, visit the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Washington, D.C.The president and vice president moved helped move a wreath closer to the memorial during the
brief, surprise visit.
Donald Trump leads a meeting of his Cabinet, including acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt (L) and acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, in the Cabinet Room at the White House Jan. 2, 2019, in Washington, D.C. A partial federal government shutdown entered its 12th day as Trump and House Democrats are
at an impasse over funding for border security, including the president’s demand for $5 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make calls from the White House as Santa's tracked by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose for their official Christmas portrait for the 2018 holiday season.
First lady Melania Trump (right) and others watch as President Donald Trump pets Peas the turkey
after pardoning him in the Rose Garden of the White House, Nov. 20, 2018, in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in a ceremony at the American Cemetery of Suresnes, outside Paris, on Nov. 11, 2018, as part of Veterans Day and
commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.
Rapper Kanye West, left, shows a picture of a plane on a phone to U.S. President Donald Trump during
a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington, DC.
Anthony Kennedy, former associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, not pictured, administers the judicial oath to Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, as President Donald Trump watches during a ceremonial swearing-in event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Oct. 8, 2018. After facing one of the most contentious confirmation battles in American history, Kavanaugh faces the challenge of defining himself on the top court and winning the trust of his eight new colleagues.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Trump spoke during the
September 11th Flight 93 Memorial Service in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
This image taken from North Korean state media shows President Donald Trump saluting a North Korean general during Trump's June 12, 2018,
nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
In this handout photograph provided by The Strait Times, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, shakes hands with President Donald Trump during their historic U.S.-DPRK summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island on June 12, 2018 in Singapore.
In this photo provided by the German Government Press Office (BPA), German Chancellor Angela Merkel deliberates with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the official agenda on the second day of the G7 summit on June 9, 2018 in Charlevoix, Canada. Also pictured are Larry Kudlow, director of the US National Economic Council, Theresa May, UK prime minister, Emmanuel Macron, French president, Angela Merkel, Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japanese deputy chief cabinet secretary, Shinzo Abe, Japan prime minister, Kazuyuki Yamazaki, Japanese senior deputy minister for foreign affairs, John Bolton, US national security adviser, and Donald Trump. Canada are hosting the leaders of the UK, Italy, the US, France, Germany and Japan for the two day summit.
President Donald Trump sings the national anthem during a "Celebration of America" event on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Washington. Trump quickly scheduled the event with military bands after canceling a visit with the Philadelphia Eagles as he stoked fresh controversy over players who protest racial injustice by taking a knee during the national anthem.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West met with President Donald Trump Wednesday at the White House to make a star-powered case for prison reform and advocate on behalf of a great-grandmother serving a life sentence.
This combination photo shows, from left, President Donald Trump, attorney Michael Cohen and adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
President Donald Trump holds up a copy of the legislation he signed before before signing the tax reform bill into law in the Oval Office December 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump praised Republican leaders in Congress for all their work on the biggest tax overhaul in decades. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) as they pose for a group photo ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit leaders gala dinner in the central Vietnamese city of Danang on Nov. 10, 2017.
President Donald Trump holds hands with First Lady Melania Trump in the Forbidden City in Beijing, China on Nov. 8, 2017. President Trump arrived in Beijing for a critical leg of his Asia tour to drum up an uncompromising, global front against the nuclear weapons ambitions of what he called the "cruel dictatorship" in North Korea.
President Donald Trump (C-L) and First Lady Melania arrive at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea on Nov. 8, 2017. Trump's marathon Asia tour moves to South Korea, another key ally in the struggle with nuclear-armed North Korea, but one with deep reservations about the U.S. president's strategy for dealing with the crisis.
The White House announced the release of the official portraits of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Oct. 31, 2017.
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, right, meet with people impacted by Hurricane Irma, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Naples, Florida.
People console a man pepper sprayed by police after a rally by President Donald Trump at the Phoenix Convention Center on Aug. 22, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona. An earlier statement by the president saying he was considering a pardon for Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff of Maricopa County convicted of criminal contempt of court for defying a court order in a case involving racial profiling, has angered Latinos and immigrant rights advocates. Trump also touched on Charlottesville in his rally, an event that saw some criticism of the president after he condemned "both sides" for a violent rally and counter-protest that saw one dead.
U.S. President Donald Trump makes an announcement on the introduction of the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy (RAISE) Act with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) left, and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) right, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Aug. 2, 2017, in Washington, D.C. The act aims to overhaul U.S. immigration by moving towards a "merit-based" system.
President Donald Trump speaks at Suffolk Community College on July 28, 2017 in Brentwood, New York. Trump, speaking close to where the violent street gang MS-13 has committed a number of murders, urged Congress to dedicate more funding to border enforcement and faster deportations. Trump spoke to an audience that included to law enforcement officers and the family members of crime victims.
Donald Trump greets Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, at the opening of the G-20 summit on July 7, 2017, in Hamburg, Germany. The G-20 group of nations met July 7-8 and major topics included climate change and migration, but Trump's meetings with Russia dominated headlines.
President Donald Trump visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem on May 22, 2017.
In this May 21, 2017 photo released by the Saudi Press Agency, from left to right, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, Saudi King Salman, First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump, visit a new Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
This file photo from Jan. 22, 2017 shows President Donald Trump shaking hands with FBI Director James Comey. Trump later fired Comey on May 9, calling him a "showboat"
in an interview with NBC News' Lester Holt.
President Donald Trump speaks while flanked by House Republicans after they passed legislation aimed at repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, known as "Obamacare," at the White House on May 4, 2017, in Washington, D.C. The American Health Care Act never became law, after
GOP senators Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas announced their opposition to the repeal.
President Donald Trump speaks at the NRA-ILA's Leadership Forum on April 28, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The convention is the largest annual gathering for the NRA's more than 5 million members. Trump is the first president to address the annual meetings since Ronald Reagan.
President Donald Trump and Marie Louise Gorsuch listen as new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 10, 2017, during his public swearing-in ceremony. Days earlier, Senate Republicans changed the chamber's filibuster rules, overriding Senate Democrats' attempts to block Gorsuch's nomination.
After ordering the launch of 59 missiles at Syria's government-held Shayrat Airfiled, President Donald Trump delivers a statement on Syria from the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 6, 2017. Trump said the missile strike was retaliation for an April 4 chemical weapons attack, which killed 89 and was blamed on Syrian government. At the time of the strikes, Trump was dining with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to members of the media as he greets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi at the White House in Washington, April 3, 2017. Trump welcomed al-Sisi to the White House for the first time. Former president Barack Obama declined to meet with the Egyptian president in the White House due to human rights concerns.
President Donald Trump reacts with Human and Health Services Secretary Tom Price, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, after Republicans abruptly pulled their health care bill from the House floor on March 24, 2017 in Washington, D.C. In a big setback to the agenda of President Donald Trump and the speaker of the House, Paul Ryan canceled a vote for the American Health Care Act, the GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Throughout the campaign, Trump defined the immediate repeal of Obamacare as a priority.
President Donald Trump sits in the cab of a truck as he welcomes members of American Trucking Associations to the White House March 23, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump hosted truckers and CEOs for a listening session on healthcare.
President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 28, 2017.
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 15, 2017. At the news conference, Trump told Netanyahu, "I'd like to see you hold back on settlements a little bit," demonstrating an unprecedented willingness to criticize Israel's illegal settlements in Palestinian territories.
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump held a campaign-style rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Feb. 18, 2017, less than a month into his term.
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room at the White House on Feb. 16, 2017, during his first solo news conference since taking office.The president subsequently drew criticism for remarks made during the conference to an African-American reporter and a Jewish reporter.
President Donald Trump, second from right, sits down to dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second from left, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Feb. 10, 2017. While at dinner Trump and Abe learned that North Korea had conducted a ballistic missile test.
President Donald Trump signed two executive orders on Jan. 27, 2017, with Defense Secretary James Mattis and Vice President Mike Pence watching. One of the orders, which banned travel from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia, sparked protests across the United States and was later suspended by a district judge. The ruling was upheld by an appeal court.