impeachment

Trump Impeachment Trial: Live Updates

Democrats are expected to wrap up their case Friday for removing President Donald Trump from office in the Senate impeachment trial. House managers will be focusing on Trump's obstruction of congress, the second of two charges against him. On Thursday, prosecutors argued that Trump abused his power by seeking a phony investigation of a political rival and a discredited conspiracy theory about Ukraine for his own political benefit while holding back congressionally approved military aid as leverage.

Follow our live coverage below:

Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us