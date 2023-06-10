Revisiting Sharks' Hill trade as goalie impresses in Cup final

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The price was right for Adin Hill.

Last August, the Vegas Golden Knights sent just a 2024 fourth-round draft pick to the San Jose Sharks for third-stringer Hill. Now, the goaltender is in the conversation for the Conn Smythe Trophy, two wins away from leading the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup.

So, how did Hill end up in gold?

Let’s rewind: On August 11, Vegas announced that starter Robin Lehner would miss the 2022-23 NHL season because of hip surgery. Impressive rookie Logan Thompson was the obvious next in line, followed by back-up Laurent Brossoit. But Brossoit had hip surgery himself in May, and when the Lehner bombshell broke, there was no guarantee that he would be ready for training camp.

The Golden Knights could’ve opted to start the season with Thompson and journeyman Michael Hutchinson, but ever prepared – the purported Cup contender that had just missed the playoffs by three points in the previous year – tried to leave nothing to chance.