2022 Belmont Stakes: TV schedule, post time, odds

It’s been five weeks since the Kentucky Derby and three weeks since the Preakness States. We all know what that means. It’s time for the third and final leg of the Triple Crown: the Belmont Stakes.

Rich Strike dominated this year’s Kentucky Derby, while Early Voting clinched the Preakness Stakes.

“The Third Jewel of the Triple Crown” will be held on Saturday to celebrate its 154th year on the stakes.

Though the Triple Crown is out of the question, this year’s Belmont Stakes will be filled with intense competition. Three of the top six Kentucky Derby finishers and two of the top six Preakness Stakes finishers will be competing in the eight-horse race on Saturday, including Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike.

Let’s get ready for the annual 12-furlong race. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Belmont Stakes:

What is the Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes is an American Grade I stakes race for three-year-old thoroughbred horses. The race takes place at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

The race, otherwise known as “The Test of the Champion” or “The Run for the Carnations,” is the traditional third and final leg of the Triple Crown, which includes the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes.

The Belmont Stakes is one of the top-attended events in American thoroughbred racing and this year’s event will host 50,000 spectators in Elmont.

When is the 2022 Belmont Stakes?

The 2022 Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 11 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Post time is set for approximately 6:49 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes

The 2022 Belmont Stakes will be aired on NBC and live on Peacock on June 11.

Peacock is live-streaming NBC’s Triple Crown horse races for the first time this spring, presenting more than 20 hours of Triple Crown coverage across NBC, USA Network, CNBC and Peacock.

What are the odds and post positions for the 2022 Belmont Stakes?

Here are the morning-line odds for the 2022 Belmont Stakes, in order of post position:

1. We the People (2-1)

Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset

Jockey: Flavien Prat

2. Skippylongstocking (20-1)

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Manny Franco

3. Nest (8-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

4. Rich Strike (7-2)

Trainer: Eric Reed

Jockey: Sonny Leon

5. Creative Minister (6-1)

Trainer: Ken McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

6. Mo Donegal (7-2)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

7. Golden Glider (20-1)

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Dylan Davis

8. Barber Road (10-1)

Trainer: John Ortiz

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Who won the 2021 Belmont Stakes?

Essential Quality won the 153rd Belmont Stakes in 2021 despite coming in fourth in the Kentucky Derby and missing the Preakness Stakes. The Breeders' Cup Juvenile champ won what was ultimately a two-horse competition with Hot Rod Charlie after the final bend.