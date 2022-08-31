2022 NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule on NBC: How to Watch Every Game 0n-Air or Online

Excited for some football? So are we! Especially for those great Sunday Night Football marquee match-ups on NBC. Plus, we'll kick the season off with a special Thursday night game on Sept. 8.

NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2022 season on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. You can also sync the full schedule to your online or mobile calendar here.

Here's the full schedule of games, dates and times (all in Pacific Standard Time):

Week 1

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

SNF is COMING... 👀 pic.twitter.com/vkImfVAhvs — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 29, 2022

Week 2

Week 3

Week 4

Week 5

Week 6

Week 7

Week 8

Week 9

Week 10

Week 11

Week 12

Week 13

Week 14

Week 15

Week 16

Week 17