2022 NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule on NBC: How to Watch Every Game 0n-Air or Online

Excited for some football? So are we! Especially for those great Sunday Night Football marquee match-ups on NBC. Plus, we'll kick the season off with a special Thursday night game on Sept. 8.
NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2022 season on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. You can also sync the full schedule to your online or mobile calendar here.
Here's the full schedule of games, dates and times (all in Pacific Standard Time):
Week 1
- Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
- Kick-off: 5:20 p.m.; Football Night in America pre-show at 4:00 p.m.
- Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
- TV: NBC
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app
- Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022
- Kick-off: 5:20 p.m.; Football Night in America pre-show at 4:00 p.m.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
- TV: NBC, Universo
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app
Week 2
- Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022
- Kick-off: 5:20 p.m.; Football Night in America pre-show at 4:00 p.m.
- Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
- TV: NBC, Universo
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app
Week 3
- Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022
- Kick-off: 5:20 p.m.; Football Night in America pre-show at 4:00 p.m.
- San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos
- TV: NBC, Universo
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app
Week 4
- Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022
- Kick-off: 5:20 p.m.; Football Night in America pre-show at 4:00 p.m.
- Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- TV: NBC, Universo
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app
Week 5
- Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022
- Kick-off: 5:20 p.m.; Football Night in America pre-show at 4:00 p.m.
- Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
- TV: NBC, Universo
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app
Week 6
- Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022
- Kick-off: 5:20 p.m.; Football Night in America pre-show at 4:00 p.m.
- Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
- TV: NBC, Universo
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app
Week 7
- Sunday, Oct. 22, 2022
- Kick-off: 5:20 p.m.; Football Night in America pre-show at 4:00 p.m.
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
- TV: NBC, Universo
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app
Week 8
- Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022
- Kick-off: 5:20 p.m.; Football Night in America pre-show at 4:00 p.m.
- Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills
- TV: NBC, Universo
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app
Week 9
- Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022
- Kick-off: 5:20 p.m.; Football Night in America pre-show at 4:00 p.m.
- Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
- TV: NBC, Universo
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app
Week 10
- Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022
- Kick-off: 5:20 p.m.; Football Night in America pre-show at 4:00 p.m.
- Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
- TV: NBC, Universo
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app
Week 11
- Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
- Kick-off: 5:20 p.m.; Football Night in America pre-show at 4:00 p.m.
- Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
- TV: NBC, Universo
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app
Week 12
- Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022
- Kick-off: 5:20 p.m.; Football Night in America pre-show at 4:00 p.m.
- New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings
- TV: NBC, Telemundo
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app
- Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022
- Kick-off: 5:20 p.m.; Football Night in America pre-show at 4:00 p.m.
- Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
- TV: NBC, Universo
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app
Week 13
- Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022
- Kick-off: 5:20 p.m.; Football Night in America pre-show at 4:00 p.m.
- Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys
- TV: NBC, Universo
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app
Week 14
- Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022
- Kick-off: 5:20 p.m.; Football Night in America pre-show at 4:00 p.m.
- Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
- TV: NBC, Universo
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app
Week 15
- Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022
- Kick-off: 5:20 p.m.; Football Night in America pre-show at 4:00 p.m.
- New England Patriots at Oakland Raiders
- TV: NBC, Universo
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app
Week 16
- Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022
- Kick-off: 5:20 p.m.; Football Night in America pre-show at 4:00 p.m.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
- TV: NBC, Universo
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app
Week 17
- Sunday, Jan. 1, 2022
- Kick-off: 5:20 p.m.; Football Night in America pre-show at 4:00 p.m.
- Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers
- TV: NBC, Universo
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app