49ers

49ers Elevate Darqueze Dennard, Mark Nzeocha for Playoff Game Vs. Cowboys

By Matt Maiocco

49ers elevate Dennard, Nzeocha for NFC playoff game vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The 49ers on Saturday elevated linebacker Mark Nzeocha and defensive back Darqueze Dennard from the practice squad to be available for the team’s first-round playoff game on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 49ers elevated Nzeocha from the practice squad for the third consecutive game. Nzeocha spent the past four seasons with the 49ers before the club signed him to the practice squad late in the season to play a prominent role on special teams.

Sports

Sharks 3 hours ago

Guentzel's OT Goal Lifts Penguins Over Sharks 2-1

Warriors 10 hours ago

NBA Rumors: Steph Curry Out for Warriors' Game Vs. T-Wolves

Dennard, whom the 49ers signed last week, ended up playing 21 snaps on defense and 10 plays on special teams in the team's Week 18 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

With Dennard available as a backup cornerback, it places the role for veteran cornerback Josh Norman in question. The 49ers started Emmanuel Moseley and Ambry Thomas at cornerback last week, and Norman did not play any snaps on defense. Norman started 14 games during the regular season.

The 49ers on Friday listed four players as questionable to play against the Cowboys: linebackers Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and Marcell Harris (Achilles), and safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee) and punter Mitch Wishnowsky (concussion).

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (right thumb) and left tackle Trent Williams (elbow) were not listed on the team’s injury report, and are set to start in Sunday’s game.

RELATED: Five 49ers to watch vs. Cowboys NFC Wild Card Game

The 49ers enter the NFC playoffs as the No. 6 seed and face the Cowboys, the No. 3 seed, on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

The 49ers clinched their second playoff spot in three seasons with a 27-24 come-from-behind overtime victory against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

49ers
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us