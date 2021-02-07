49ers

49ers General Manager Named to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Lynch was named general manager of the 49ers in 2017 and was selected as the 2019 NFL Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

By Bay City News

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Saturday that San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch will be inducted as part of its class of 2021.

"On behalf of my family and the 49ers organization, I would like to congratulate John on this well-deserved honor," 49ers CEO Jed York said in a statement. "He has achieved greatness throughout his NFL career and is a consummate ambassador for the sport. John has certainly earned the right to be called a Hall of Famer and take his place in Canton among the all-time greats of the game."

Lynch, 49, played college football at Stanford and went on to a 15-year career playing safety in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Denver Broncos.

He was selected as an AP All Pro four times and was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, which ties him for the second most among safeties in NFL history.

"Opponents knew him as a smart and physically intimidating player, while his coaches and teammates knew him to be a tremendous leader," York said.

"Over the last four years, John's leadership has been instrumental in building a sustainable championship culture here with the 49ers," York said. "We are so happy for the Lynch family as they celebrate this wonderful accomplishment."

