49ers Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Nashville: Report

A 49ers player has tested positive for the coronavirus while working out with teammates in Nashville, league sources tell NFL Media's Mike Garafolo.
All of the players involved in the workout, including 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo now have been tested and are awaiting results, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero added to the report.
The 49ers gave a statement to NBC Sports Bay Area, saying the team isn't able to comment on a player's personal health.
Sports
Several 49ers players have been working out this week in Nashville while team facilities are shut down because of the pandemic.
Quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard, star tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and receivers Kendrick Bourne, Deebo Samuel, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis and Brandon Aiyuk are among the players who were on hand.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.