Pete Carroll Hearing 49ers' Robert Saleh Will Be Head Coach Very Soon

Robert Saleh’s opponent on Sunday is an advocate for the 49ers defensive coordinator advancing his coaching career.

Pete Carroll believes that Saleh likely will have a head-coaching offer soon. The Seattle Seahawks coach joked that he hopes his former defensive quality control coach is very distracted by the process instead of preparing for their Week 17 contest.

“From all I’m hearing he’s got a great chance to be a head coach and I’m wishing him the very best on that,” Carroll said via conference call on Wednesday. “And I hope he’s talking about it, thinking about it all week long and making phone calls. You know, really consumed with that. You can encourage him from my end, feel free.”

Carroll has kept an eye on Saleh since his departure from Seattle to Jacksonville where he was the linebackers coach (2014-2016). Facing his former coach twice a season since 2017 has allowed Carroll to see the progress Saleh has made in just a few short seasons.

“I watch his work and think the world of what he’s done,” Carroll said. “Robert is going to be a head coach and deserves to be. He’s made that jump to the leadership position and shown excellence. And he’s got a great brain and great character and stature. He’s got it all.

The 49ers' defense has been decimated by injuries and Carroll, like the rest of the league, has been impressed by how the team has still been successful, ranked in the top 10 of several defensive metrics.

Carroll himself knows the challenge of a revolving door of players due to injury. The Seahawks have dealt with the same issue, but unlike the 49ers, have been able to get several of their players back on the active roster for the home stretch of the season.

“The number of guys who have been through the secondary for them in different combinations and they continue to play really good football,” Carroll said. “The scheme and the philosophy, the coaches are doing an excellent job. They’ve really handled themselves well.”

The 49ers have nothing to lose heading into Sunday’s matchup which is why Carroll will not be underestimating how Seattle's division rival will perform. He knows it's always a challenge when these two teams face-off.

He knows Saleh’s defense will be ready, no matter who is suited up in the red and gold.

