Olympics-Bound Lindsey Vonn Tweets She's Stuck on a Plane

Olympic Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn's trip to South Korea is not going as planned, according to her Twitter feed.

The gold medal-winning American was apparently stuck on a plane at the gate for about two hours Wednesday, just two days before the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Games.

"Well hopefully we get to Korea....apparently we don’t have the right documents to fly???" she tweeted, adding that there were Germans and Italians on board as well.

She tagged Lufthansa airlines and used the hashtag "#canweflynowplease."

Vonn later tweeted the passengers were taken off the plane, quizzing her followers on how long they thought it would take her to get to South Korea.

By about 3 p.m. ET, Vonn tweeted that she had boarded a new plane, thanking the flight attendants who volunteered to work overtime to staff the flight. "Now let’s hope we actually take off tonight," she added.



NBC has reached out to Lufthansa about the delay.

The delay wasn't the only apparent mishap on Vonn's first plane. Vonn also tweeted that a person sitting next to her tried to take a picture but the flash went off and she caught him.

Later, she said the person sitting next to her "wasn't feeling well so he deplaned," adding "#feelbetterdude."

It wasn't immediately clear if the sick passenger was the same one who took Vonn's picture.





Vonn, the World Cup's most decorated female Alpine skier and the first American woman to win gold in downhill, is expected to contend for the podium at the Pyeongchang Olympic Games. If she does win, the 33-year-old will be the oldest woman to claim an Olympic Alpine medal. These will be Vonn's fourth Olympics.

She also shared a video from the plane Wednesday in which she explained that she has been inspired by the memory of her late grandfather, Don Kildow.

"My grandfather recently passed away and I will be competing for him, I will make him proud," she said.





