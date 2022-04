San Francisco Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken broke one of baseball's remaining glass ceilings by becoming the first woman to act as an on-field coach during a regular season game.

Nakken was called onto the field after first base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected from the game in the bottom of the third inning during Tuesday night's game.

Audrey Asistio in the video report above shows how the historic moment is inspiring and long overdue.