A's Fans Can Buy Cardboard Cutout of Themselves to Display at Games

Oakland A's fans won't be able to watch the team in person this season because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but the team announced Tuesday that people can pay to have cardboard cutouts of themselves in the ballpark for games.

Major League Baseball announced last week that a 60-game regular season will begin on July 23. No fans will be in attendance for the games because of COVID-19, but the A's will offer its Coliseum Cutouts program to give people a chance to be part of the action.

Fans can purchase a regular cardboard cutout for $89 or a special Foul Ball Zone cutout for $129, and if a foul ball hits someone's cutout at the Oakland Coliseum, the team will send them the baseball that hit it. Proceeds from the program will benefit the Oakland A's Community Fund.

Fans who buy a cutout will also receive two tickets to the A's first 2021 exhibition game at the Coliseum.

The cutout will remain at the ballpark for the 60-game season and people will have the option to pick it up afterward, although the cutout may be weathered by the outdoor elements.

After completing their purchase, people will receive a confirmation email with instructions for uploading a photo for use in the cutout. Uploads made by this Sunday will increase the likelihood that the cutout can be installed before the A's first home game, according to the team.

"While it won't be the same without you there, we're excited to highlight the best fans in baseball during this memorable season," A's president Dave Kaval said in a message to the team's fans.

