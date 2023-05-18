athletics

MLB Rumors: Athletics, Nevada Lawmakers Not Close on $395M Ballpark Price Tag

By Tom Dierberger

Report: A's, Nevada lawmakers far apart on new ballpark price tag originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Athletics have run into another speed bump in their pursuit of a new ballpark in Las Vegas.

Tabitha Miller and Howard Stutz of The Nevada Independent reported Thursday, citing sources, that lawmakers haven't introduced legislation to bring the A's to Las Vegas because they "are only willing to contribute up to $195 million in transferable tax credits for stadium construction funding," a far cry from the A's requested $395 million in public funds.

Miller and Stutz also reported that lawmakers are discussing between $150 million and $195 million in transferable tax credits for the project. The amount Nevada will offer the A's "depends on how much money Clark County will offer in the form of county-issued bonds paid by taxes generated on the ballpark site."

The A's reached a binding agreement with Bally's Corporation on Monday to build a new 30,000-seat ballpark on a portion of the current Tropicana Hotel and Casino property on the southern end of The Strip in Las Vegas.

It's the franchise's second binding agreement with a site in Las Vegas. Initially, the A's were seeking $500 million in public funding after reaching an agreement with Red Rock Resorts before abandoning that location for the deal with Bally's Corporation.

Per The Nevada Independent, there are 20 days remaining in the state's 120-day legislative session. The A's need to get their public money request approved by June 5 or a special session would need to be called.

Nevada lawmakers reportedly still have not received a concrete proposal for the A's $395 million public funds request.

The A's still have plenty of obstacles to hurdle in their pursuit of a new ballpark in Sin City.

athletics
