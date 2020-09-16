Liam Hendriks Reveals A's Hilarious, Obvious Chant for Jake Lamb Hits

Hendriks reveals A’s perfectly punny chant for Lamb’s hits originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jake Lamb is fitting in so well with the A's that some of his teammates already have a chant for him.

After the A's 3-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, closer Liam Hendriks revealed the Oakland bullpen took inspiration from Lamb's own last name in coming up with a cheer.

It's not a bah-d one, either.

Liam Hendriks said the bullpen is yelling "BAHHH" every time Jake Lamb gets a hit. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) September 16, 2020

Hendriks says every time Lamb gets a hit, the A’s bullpen has been baaa-ing. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) September 16, 2020

That's a woolly good one. Talk about shear excellence from Hendriks and the A's bullpen!

I'll stop ramming you with sheep-related jokes now.

Lamb has given the A's plenty of reason to cheer during his brief time with Oakland. Signed after the Arizona Diamondbacks designated him for assignment, the 29-year-old is showing he can help fill the void left by injured star Matt Chapman's absence.

In three games with Oakland, Lamb is 5-for-11 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI. He went 2-for-4 in Wednesday's win, driving in Matt Olson for an RBI single in the top of the sixth and giving the A's some much-needed insurance.

Lamb isn't going to slash .455/.500/.909 the rest of the way, but he gives the A's a much-needed bat with Chapman out for the rest of the season. While Lamb's defense won't be confused with Chapman's at the hot corner anytime soon, he makes Oakland's lineup that much deeper.

The A's bullpen might need to get their vocal chords ready for this weekend's series with the Giants, as Lamb has been anything but bah-d -- last one, I swear! -- in San Francisco.

Lamb boasts a career .313 batting average in 134 plate appearances at Oracle Park.