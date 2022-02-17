Team USA's Aaron Blunck Wins Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe

Team USA flourished in the men’s freestyle skiing halfpipe qualifier, occupying three of the top four positions.
Aaron Blunck topped the standings with a score of 92.00 and was followed by Nico Porteous of New Zealand. Birk Irving came third and David Wise, the reigning Olympic champion, placed fourth. American Alex Ferriera also placed seventh.
Blunck, Irving and Ferreira are all from Colorado, one of the main states that produce athletes for Team USA at the Winter Olympics. It is home to 28 of Team USA’s athletes this year, the most of any state.