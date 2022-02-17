Team USA's Aaron Blunck Wins Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe

Team USA flourished in the men’s freestyle skiing halfpipe qualifier, occupying three of the top four positions.

Aaron Blunck topped the standings with a score of 92.00 and was followed by Nico Porteous of New Zealand. Birk Irving came third and David Wise, the reigning Olympic champion, placed fourth. American Alex Ferriera also placed seventh.

All four Americans are through to final. Aaron Blunck qualified first, Birk Irving third, David Wise fourth & Alex Ferreira seventh.



Gus Kenworthy, who won slopestyle silver for USA in 2014 but now competes for GBR, qualifies 12th. — Rachel Axon (@RachelAxon) February 17, 2022

Blunck, Irving and Ferreira are all from Colorado, one of the main states that produce athletes for Team USA at the Winter Olympics. It is home to 28 of Team USA’s athletes this year, the most of any state.

We visited Olympic gold medalist David Wise’s home in Reno. He shows us his Olympic gold, Olympic bibs, X Games medals and trophies – including the one trophy he was most surprised to get. https://t.co/cu9M0OOYlE



Watch him compete in Freeski Halfpipe tonight on NBC! — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) February 17, 2022