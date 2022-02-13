Snow Postpones Women's Aerials at 2022 Olympics

Snow has postponed another event at the Winter Olympics.

Women's aerials, which was set to have its qualifying round at Genting Snow Park, has been bumped back until Monday at 4:30 a.m. ET -- Monday afternoon in Beijing.

It's the third event to be postponed at the 2022 Olympics this morning -- the first two events were delayed National Cross-Country Skiing Cenrtre, the women's freeski slopestyle qualifying round and the men's giant slalom final.

The later was eventually held after a postponement, with Switzerland's Marco Odermatt taking home gold in a snowy giant slalom final.

After over a third of the field crashed out in blizzard conditions, Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt won gold in men's giant slalom in a second run delayed by a snow storm. First-time Olympian River Radamus was the top U.S. skier in the event, placing fourth.

"It's unbelievable. It was a hard day, with the conditions, with such a long wait between the two runs. It was more than five hours for me, it was such a long time to re-think everything and it was hard to stay focused. I tried to sleep some minutes in between," Odermatt said. "I actually never dreamt about it but now it still feels like a dream."