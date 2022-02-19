figure skating

USA's Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc Stumble in Free Skate

The duo needed perfection to keep their podium hopes alive

By Mike Gavin

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc of Team United States skate during the Pair Skating Free Skating at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc entered Saturday's free skate needing perfection to top their record-breaking competitors and reach the podium.

The duo had some perfectly executed elements, like their throw triple salchow, but stumbled on others. They received a score of 123.92 in the free skate, which combines with their 74.13 in the short program for a score of 198.05.

Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc received a technical score of 59.74 and component score of 66.18, losing two points on mandatory deductions after falls by Cain-Gribble on the side-by-side triple loop and jump combination.

With six pairs remaining, they currently sit in second behind Japan's Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, who have a combined score of 211.89 after receiving a 76.10 in the short program and 141.04 in the free skate.

Cain-Gribble and LeDuc finished seventh in the short program with a 74.13, receiving a 39.91 technical score and 34.22 component score in their Olympic debut. LeDuc made history by doing so, becoming the first publicly non-binary Winter Olympian.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The Torch

figure skating 52 mins ago

USA's Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier Shine But Fail to Medal in Pairs Free Skate

bobsled 1 hour ago

Two-Woman Bobsled Heat 3, Here's What Happened

Also with a chance of medaling for the U.S. are Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, who took sixth place in the short program with a score of 74.23.

Still to perform in the free skate are gold-medal favorites, including China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong set a short program record with a score of 84.41. The ROC had the next three top finishers as Evgeniya Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov took second with a score of 84.25, Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov placed third with an 82.76, and Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskiy finished fourth with a 78.59.

This article tagged under:

figure skatingthe torchTeam USA Figure Skating
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us