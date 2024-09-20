San Francisco

Oktoberfest San Francisco: Block party will be state's first ‘Entertainment Zone' event

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco's Oktoberfest celebration Friday on Front Street will be the state's first "Entertainment Zone" event.

A recently passed state law allows attendees of a special event to carry their beer and go-to drinks inside a specific area, which in this case is along Front Street between California and Market streets.

Oktoberfest on Front will be held from 2 to 10 p.m. at 240 Front Street. Schroeder's, Harrington's Bar & Grill, and Royal Exchange are participating in the event hosted by the Downtown SF Partnership.

AlpineSound will play traditional German Polka. Other live music scheduled include Ladyhosen playing from 3 to 7 p.m. and Pop Rocks closing it out from 7 to 10 p.m.

