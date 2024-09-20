Oktoberfest San Francisco: Block party will be state's first ‘Entertainment Zone' event

San Francisco's Oktoberfest celebration Friday on Front Street will be the state's first "Entertainment Zone" event.

A recently passed state law allows attendees of a special event to carry their beer and go-to drinks inside a specific area, which in this case is along Front Street between California and Market streets.

Oktoberfest on Front will be held from 2 to 10 p.m. at 240 Front Street. Schroeder's, Harrington's Bar & Grill, and Royal Exchange are participating in the event hosted by the Downtown SF Partnership.

AlpineSound will play traditional German Polka. Other live music scheduled include Ladyhosen playing from 3 to 7 p.m. and Pop Rocks closing it out from 7 to 10 p.m.