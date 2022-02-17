Hilary Knight

Watch Hilary Knight's Gold Medal Game Goal vs. Canada

Knight put Team USA on the board in the gold medal game

By Max Molski

Hilary Knight provided Team USA a spark it desperately needed in Thursday’s gold medal game against Canada.

Late in the second period with Canada on the power play, the four-time Olympian put the U.S. on the board with a short-handed goal. Hannah Brandt got the assist as Team USA cut Canada’s lead to 3-1.

While special teams were an issue for Team USA at times in Beijing, both of its tallies against Canada came when someone was on the power play. Canada had the advantage when Knight scored, and Amanda Kessel’s goal came while the U.S. was on a six-on-four in the final seconds of regulation.

The late run was not enough to overcome Canada, which won 3-2 and collected its fifth Olympic women’s hockey gold.

Knight ends her 2022 Olympics with six goals and four assists. She had at least one point in six of Team USA’s seven games, including all three playoff-round contests.

With the defeat, Knight now has three Olympic silver medals to go along with the gold that Team USA earned at the 2018 Sochi Games.

