Broncos Fire Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett After 15 Games

The Broncos are 4-11, with their most recent loss coming on Christmas Day

By Logan Reardon

The Denver Broncos are making another head coaching change.

Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday, just 15 games after taking over as coach. The Broncos are 4-11 after a demoralizing 51-14 loss to the Rams on Christmas Day.

The Broncos entered 2022 with playoff -- and even Super Bowl -- aspirations. They traded a massive package for Russell Wilson, but the former Seahawks quarterback has struggled all year.

Through 16 weeks, Denver is averaging a league-worst 15.5 points per game.

Hackett joined the Broncos this past offseason, after nearly a decade with other offenses around the league -- most recently, the Green Bay Packers. He immediately teamed up with Wilson, who became the second-highest-paid quarterback, courtesy of a five-year, $245 million contract with Denver. 

The Broncos haven’t made the playoffs since 2015 when Peyton Manning led them to a Super Bowl win before retiring. Hackett and Wilson were tasked with ushering in a new era of success in Colorado, but the dream of an offensive powerhouse wasn’t meant to be at Mile High.

In Sunday's loss to the Rams, there was fighting between teammates on the sideline as frustrations boiled over.

The Broncos still have Wilson on their payroll for at least another four seasons, but will hope a new face on the sidelines can be the answer to their offensive struggles going forward.

