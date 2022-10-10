Report: Browns acquire former Pro Bowl LB ahead of Pats matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Cleveland Browns apparently weren't happy with their linebacker depth entering next Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots.

The Browns acquired veteran linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, swapping late-round 2024 draft picks with Atlanta to facilitate the deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Jones had a strong start to his Falcons career, recording 108 tackles, three interceptions and 11 pass breakups as a rookie in 2016 and earning Pro Bowl honors in 2017. He has recorded at least 100 tackles in three consecutive seasons and has 6.5 combined sacks in his last two seasons.

Jones underwent shoulder surgery this offseason, however, and has yet to play this season after being placed on injured reserve. It's unclear whether he'll suit up for Cleveland's Week 6 matchup against the Patriots, but even if he doesn't, his acquisition highlights the Browns' biggest weakness in recent weeks.

Cleveland has allowed a whopping 440 rushing yards over the past two weeks, including 238 ground yards to the Los Angeles Chargers in Sunday's 30-28 loss.

The Browns own the NFL's 28th-ranked run defense through five games, allowing 138.2 yards per contest.

The Patriots will look to exploit that weakness after Rhamondre Stevenson went off for 161 rushing yards on 25 carries against the Detroit Lions. Kickoff for Patriots-Browns is set for 1 p.m. ET next Sunday in Cleveland.