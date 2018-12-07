Raiders Injury Report: Doug Martin Questionable Vs Steelers

OAKLAND – Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was concerned about Doug Martin's knee injury.

Turns out the running back might be okay. The Raiders signed C.J. Anderson to help carrying the football, but the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer should be ready and able to fill a major role in this offense.

Jalen Richard must get a chance at steady carries, though Anderson might not be ready to take some shots. Martin was officially deemed questionable but should play.

So should Maurice Hurst and Seth Roberts. It's uncertain if we would play. Let's take a look at the full Raiders injury report.

INJURY REPORT

RAIDERS

Questionable

DT Maurice Hurst (ankle)

RB Doug Martin (knee)

LB Kyle Wilber (hamstring)

CB Daryl Worley (shoulder)

WR Seth Roberts (concussion)

Full practice

STEELERS

Out

RB James Conner (ankle)

OT Marcus Gilbert

Questionable

S Morgan Burnett (back)

LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle)

