Raiders Injury Report: Doug Martin Questionable Vs Steelers - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Raiders Injury Report: Doug Martin Questionable Vs Steelers

By Scott Bair

Published 6 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Raiders Injury Report: Doug Martin Questionable Vs Steelers
    Scott Bair
    Raiders injury report:

    OAKLAND – Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was concerned about Doug Martin's knee injury.

    Turns out the running back might be okay. The Raiders signed C.J. Anderson to help carrying the football, but the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer should be ready and able to fill a major role in this offense.

    Jalen Richard must get a chance at steady carries, though Anderson might not be ready to take some shots. Martin was officially deemed questionable but should play.

    So should Maurice Hurst and Seth Roberts. It's uncertain if we would play. Let's take a look at the full Raiders injury report.

    INJURY REPORT

    RAIDERS
    Questionable
    DT Maurice Hurst (ankle)
    RB Doug Martin (knee)
    LB Kyle Wilber (hamstring)
    CB Daryl Worley (shoulder)
    WR Seth Roberts (concussion)

    Full practice
    STEELERS
    Out
    RB James Conner (ankle)
    OT Marcus Gilbert

    Questionable
    S Morgan Burnett (back)
    LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle)

      

    Copyright CSN BAY
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices