Damar Hamlin to Support Bills From Home For Wild Card Game Vs. Dolphins

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be at Highmark Stadium in spirit as his team takes on the Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild card game on Sunday.

The 24-year-old tweeted before the game that he will support his squad from afar as he receives his necessary treatment.

My heart is with my guys as they compete today! 🫶🏾



Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG ❤️💙 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/gPGp5MiQEz — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 15, 2023

Hamlin reportedly is still on oxygen and is being closely supervised by doctors after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

Hamlin made his first visit back with his teammates on Saturday, appearing to be in positive spirits.

From Matt Milano's Instagram story. Damar Hamlin. Unbelievable. Appears he is back "on campus" in Orchard Park. pic.twitter.com/toSCQI2b64 — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 14, 2023

The team announced on Wednesday that Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute after undergoing a series of tests and evaluations.

The Bills (13-3) and Dolphins (9-8) are facing off for the second time in less than a month in one of six wild card rematch contests this weekend. The game kicks off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.