Diamondbacks Send Epic Tweet to Giants After Beating Dodgers

By Ali Thanawalla

D-backs sent epic tweet to Giants after beating Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Arizona Diamondbacks did the Giants a big favor Saturday night when they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2 at Chase Field.

A little over an hour later, the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies by a similar 7-2 score at Coors Field, increasing their lead over the Dodgers in the NL West to two games with seven contest left for both playoff-bound teams.

Shortly after beating the Dodgers, the D-backs sent a great tweet to the Giants.

For the moment, the D-backs helped the Giants, but they could put a dent in the Giants' plans in a few days. Arizona visits San Francisco Tuesday through Thursday for the final three games of the season between the two teams.

The Giants could be in a position to clinch the NL West, but the D-backs will try to play spoiler and delay the party.

With the Dodgers' loss and the Giants' win Saturday night, San Francisco's magic number to clinch the NL West is down to six.

