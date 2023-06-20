Miami-Dade

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill being investigated in alleged assault, battery: Miami-Dade Police

Miami-Dade Police confirmed the incident happened Sunday but did not provide further details.

By NBC6

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade Police confirmed Tuesday they were investigating an alleged assault and battery involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Police spokesperson Angel Rodriguez confirmed in an email to NBC6 that the incident happened Sunday but did not provide further details. The Sun Sentinel reported it happened at Haulover Park.

NBC6 reached out to the Dolphins and representatives for Hill but have not heard back.

The Kansas City Chiefs traded Hill to Miami last year, and the Dolphins gave the three-time All-Pro a $120 million, four-year contract extension that made Hill the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. He caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami Dolphins
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us