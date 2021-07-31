Earthquakes

Earthquakes Shut Out Seattle 1-0 on Espinoza's Lone Goal

By The Associated Press

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cristian Espinoza recorded the only goal of the match in the 45th minute and the San Jose Earthquakes blanked the Seattle Sounders 1-0 Saturday.

Espinoza sealed the victory for the Earthquakes (4-7-5) with a shot, assisted by Florian Jungwirth.

The Sounders (9-3-5) outshot the Earthquakes 8-4. Both teams had three shots on goal.

Jt Marcinkowski saved all three shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Stefan Cleveland saved two of the three shots he faced for the Sounders.

Both teams next play Wednesday. The Earthquakes visit the Portland Timbers and the Sounders host Dallas.

