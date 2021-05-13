San Jose Earthquakes

Earthquakes' Win Streak Snapped at Three With Loss to Seattle

By Associated Press

Getty Images

Cristian Roldan scored in the 18th minute to help the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 on Wednesday night.

The Sounders (4-0-1) have matched their best start in franchise history, previously accomplished in 2019, but it could end up being a costly victory.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Goalkeeper Stefan Frei sustained what appeared to be a serious left leg injury landing awkwardly while attempting to make a save late in the second half. Frei was down for several minutes before being helped to the locker room putting no weight on the leg.

Sports

Sharks 11 hours ago

Sharks Legend Patrick Marleau Gets Incredible Gift From Gordie Howe's Family

athletics 13 hours ago

Kaprielian Picks Up 1st MLB Win as A's Outlast Red Sox 4-1

Out of substitutes, the Sounders placed winger Alex Roldan in goal for the closing minutes. Roldan made a pair of saves in the final minutes to help secure the victory.

Roldan scored his first goal of the season when a clearance attempt came to his feet outside the 18-yard box. He settled it with his right foot and sent in a shot from distance with his left.

San Jose (3-2-0) had won three in a row.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

San Jose EarthquakesMLS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us