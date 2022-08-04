Giants Observations: Dodgers Complete Second Four-Game Sweep in Two Weeks

What we learned as freefalling Giants swept by Dodgers again originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- Not even Gabe Kapler's first ejection in orange and black could snap the Giants out of their funk.

The Giants lost 5-3 to the Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park. For the first time since 1977, they were swept in a four-game series against the Dodgers at home. They have lost all eight games against their rival in the second half and have lost 11 straight to NL West opponents, a franchise record.

The Giants (51-55) have hardly even held a lead in these eight second-half games against the Dodgers, but J.D. Davis put them on top with an early shot to the arcade off Clayton Kershaw. It didn't last long.

Mookie Betts hit a three-run shot in the fourth and the Dodgers cruised from there. Kapler wasn't around to see the end of it; he was ejected in the sixth inning.

Just Dingers

Davis' first homer in orange and black came against Kershaw. Where was this guy the last 15 years?

Kershaw floated a changeup outside of the zone and Davis went with it, launching a two-run shot into the arcade to give the Giants the lead. Coming into the game, Davis was hitting just .227 against lefties this year with two homers in 112 plate appearances, but the Giants plan to play him against most lefties, including at first base.

J.D. Davis launches his first home run as a Giant off Clayton Kershaw 👀 pic.twitter.com/KPcoCW5Tmz — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 4, 2022

Evan Longoria might be back next week, but Davis also is playing for time next year. There's a decent chance he goes into 2023 as their starting third baseman.

Ownage is Ownage

This was certainly one of Kershaw's last appearances at Oracle Park, but the Dodgers never stop churning out stars, and their current best player has terrorized the Giants this season, just as Kershaw has for the last decade-plus.

The three-run blast was Betts' fifth against the Giants this year in 13 games. He has driven in 13 runs against them, and his defense is always a game-changer. Betts was the best player in the National League Division Series last year, which made all the difference, and the Giants still haven't figured out a way to slow him down.

Mixed Bag

Jakob Junis is still building back up after missing significant time with a hamstring strain, and he was charged with three earned in 3 2/3 innings on Thursday. He certainly didn't get any help from the bullpen.

Junis left with two runners on and John Brebbia allowed a three-run homer, cashing in both of Junis' runners. He was pulled after just 79 pitches because the Giants still have him on a pitch count. They expect to take the restrictions off the next time out.

