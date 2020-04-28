Giants Ticketholders for Canceled Games Should Soon Get Clarity

It has become abundantly clear that Major League Baseball won't be playing anything close to a full season, if one is played at all. The league is now taking steps to offer refunds to fans who have been holding tickets to canceled games.

MLB has told teams they can move forward with plans to provide refunds for canceled games. The Giants plan to pass along new policies to ticket holders on Wednesday.

According to the LA Times, MLB held a conference call to inform team officials that they no longer needed to tell fans to hold on to tickets. MLB was recently named in a lawsuit regarding the failure to refund tickets, along with StubHub, the league's official resale partner.

A month's worth of games have not been played thus far and there's no end in sight for the hiatus caused by the spread of COVID-19. Even if the sport does return this summer or fall, the likelihood is that fans will not be allowed into games, which almost certainly will not be all played in the 30 existing ballparks. MLB teams have not yet refunded those tickets, though, because games have been listed as postponed, not canceled. On the Giants' official website, games have been postponed through Tuesday night, although Wednesday's game and all future ones remain on the schedule with their original start times.

[RELATED: Ranking National League's best ballparks]

The move clears the way for teams to offer refunds or credits that can be used on future games and should bring relief to fans across the country, many of whom have been laid off during the crisis.