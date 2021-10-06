Giants to Face Dodgers in NLDS for First-Ever Playoff Meeting

Giants to face rival Dodgers in NLDS for first time ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's official. After being neck-and-neck all season long, the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers will face each other in the playoffs for the very first time.

The Giants will face the Dodgers in the National League Division Series after Los Angeles booked its ticket with a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday night. Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to send his team to the next round.

Game 1 of the NLDS is Friday night at Oracle Park.

The Giants and Dodgers finished with the two best records in MLB during the regular season, with the NL West race going down to the final day. San Francisco set a franchise record with 107 wins to claim the division title, ending a streak of eight consecutive division crowns for the Dodgers.

After facing each other 19 times during the regular season, the Giants and Dodgers will go head-to-head in a best-of-five series for the right to advance to the National League Championship Series. Despite their historic rivalry, they've never met in the postseason -- until now.

