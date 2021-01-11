Giants Add a Couple of Veterans to Spring Training Mix

Jay Jackson, Arismendy Alcantara join Giants non-roster list originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants have a hole to fill in their rotation and are seeking one more left-handed bat for the bench. As they wait to fill those spots, they have continued to add veteran depth to a roster that should gather in spring training in just over a month.

Right-hander Jay Jackson and utility man Arismendy Alcantara will be in camp as non-roster invitees, per sources, joining 11 others the Giants had previously announced.

Jackson, 33, is returning from a stint in Japan, where he made seven appearances for the Chiba Lotte Marines in 2020. He will get $1 million plus incentives if he's on the big league roster. Jackson pitched for the Padres in 2015 and made 28 appearances for the Brewers in 2019, posting a 4.45 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings. He has spent most of the last five years in Japan, where he had a 2.16 ERA as a reliever. Jackson relies on a fastball that averaged 94.4 mph in 2019 and a slider opposing batters hit just .172 off.

Jackson will join what is becoming a deep group of right-handers vying for opening day jobs. One of the top priorities this offseason has been adding experienced right-handers to the bullpen, and the Giants previously signed Matt Wisler and John Brebbia. Reyes Moronta will return, and three intriguing young talents have been bumped up to the 40-man roster. The upcoming competition lost Sam Coonrod on Saturday when the Giants dealt him to Philadelphia.

Alcantara, 29, broke into the big leagues in 2014 and played two seasons with the Cubs before 16 games in Oakland and 70 in Cincinnati. The switch-hitter hasn't played in the big leagues since 2017 and spent the 2020 season as part of the player pool for the Angels. Alcantara spent most of the 2019 season in Triple-A with the Mets, compiling a .866 OPS, 13 homers and 16 stolen bases while playing five positions.