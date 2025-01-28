PGA Tour comes to Pebble Beach for tournament starting Thursday

Some of the best golfers in the world are in Monterey County this week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a tournament in the second year of its new format as a PGA Tour Signature Event.

The tournament runs from Thursday through Sunday with a limited field of 80 pro golfers, with 80 amateurs also playing on Thursday and Friday.

Before last year, the tournament was as well known for its celebrity participants like actor and comedian Bill Murray as the pro golfers, but 2024 saw a change to only select athletes like ex-pro football and baseball players like Tom Brady and Buster Posey being invited. A list of the 80 amateurs invited for this year's tournament was not released as of Monday.

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, along with Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and 2024 Pebble Beach winner Wyndham Clark are among the pro players playing in this year's event. Clark was declared the winner of last year's tournament after the final round had to be canceled because of inclement weather.

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am involves two golf courses -- Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course -- on Thursday and Friday, with Saturday's and Sunday's rounds teeing off only at Pebble Beach.

Practice rounds taking place Monday through Wednesday at both courses are closed to the public, but tickets are still available for the tournament days starting Thursday and can be found, along with other information about the event, at attpbgolf.com.