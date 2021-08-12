How to Get to Levi's Stadium for 49ers Games

It has been a long time since San Francisco 49ers fans were able to cheer on the team from inside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. But the Faithful are set to return this season! Here's a breakdown of how to get to the stadium.

VTA

VTA light rail service won't be available for the Saturday, Aug. 14, game against the Kansas City Chief. Instead, VTA will run direct non-stop bus service from two locations in the South Bay to the stadium:

Milpitas Transit Center (served by BART): Buses will run every 10 minutes from the center directly to the stadium beginning at 2 p.m.

Buses will run every 10 minutes from the center directly to the stadium beginning at 2 p.m. Mountain View Transit Center (served by Caltrain): Buses will run and connect with Caltrain's hourly service beginning at 2 p.m.

Bus service returning to both transit centers will run for an hour after the end of the game. For more information, visit VTA's transit service to Levi's Stadium, or call VTA customer service for trip planning help at 408-321-2300.

Rides will cost $2.50 each way and fans should download the EZFare mobile app, have their Clipper Card loaded, or have exact change if paying fares in cash.

Caltrain

Fans living farther away from Santa Clara can hop on Caltrain, get off at the Mountain View station and transfer to VTA in order to get to the stadium. View Caltrain's Levi's Stadium page for more information on game day service. Note VTA's light rail service to the stadium is currently unavailable, so be sure to review details on the bus services above in the VTA section.

BART

Fans can also jump on BART, get off at the Warm Springs/South Fremont station and then transfer to a VTA express bus. More details on the transit agency's "Take BART to the game" page.

ACE

Fans coming from afar can take an ACE train all the way to the Great America station, which is just a quick walk away from the stadium. View ACE's 49ers page for more information.

Drive

If you're planning on driving to the game, visit LevisStadium.com for more information on directions and parking policies.