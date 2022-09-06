How to watch 49ers vs. Bears Week 1: TV channel, start time, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A long 49ers offseason is in the books, and now the Trey Lance era is officially underway.

San Francisco’s last meaningful game ended in heartbreak as the team fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. The team has since handed the keys to Lance, but his predecessor, Jimmy Garoppolo, is still in town.

Lance will make his second career start against a fellow first-rounder from 2021, Justin Fields. While Lance landed with a playoff team stacked with talent across the roster, Fields was stuck on a less talented Chicago Bears squad. The team went 6-11, and its 2022 outlook isn’t much better, even with an added year of experience for Fields.

The 49ers couldn’t have asked for a much better opening matchup, but can they leave the Windy City with a Week 1 win?

Here is everything you need to know to tune in when the 49ers kick off their 2022 season:

What time do the 49ers play in Week 1?

Kickoff between the 49ers and Bears is set for 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 11, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

What TV channel is the 49ers game on?

The 49ers-Bears contest will air live on FOX. Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Daryl Johnston (analysis) will be on the call.

How to stream 49ers vs. Bears live online

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL Game Pass

Mobile app: Yahoo! Sports app, Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

How to listen to 49ers vs. Bears on the radio

Station: KNBR 680, The Bone (KSAN 107.7 FM), KGO (810-AM)

Are the 49ers favorites against the Bears?

Even though it will only be Lance’s second NFL start, the 49ers are among the biggest favorites of any NFL team in Week 1. They are currently seven-point favorites over the Bears on the road, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Spread: 49ers -7

Moneyline: 49ers -325, Bears +250

Over/under: 41

