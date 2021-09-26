Justin Tucker sets NFL record with game-winning 66-yard FG originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made history in walk-off fashion on Sunday.

Tucker drilled a 66-yard field goal, the longest in NFL history, as time expired to give the Ravens a 19-17 Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions. Tucker's previous career high was 61 yards, but with a little help from the crossbar, he was able to connect from five yards further out.

JUSTIN TUCKER 66-YARD FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/LyHkSUiwk9 — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021

After the Lions took the lead on a late fourth-quarter field goal, the Ravens got the ball back with 64 seconds remaining. They were facing a fourth-and-19 from their own 16-yard line when Lamar Jackson connected with Sammy Watkins for a 36-yard gain, setting up the game-winning field goal.

Lamar Jackson with a dime to Watkins, one of his best throws in his career pic.twitter.com/f0NPWffiyx — Zak (@CaramelPhd) September 26, 2021

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater held the previous NFL record of 64 yards, which he set in 2013 as a member of the Denver Broncos. Prater actually had a chance to break his own record earlier on Sunday when Arizona trotted him out for a 68-yard try at the end of the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But his attempt came up just short, and Jaguars receiver Jamal Agnew returned the miss 109 yards the other way for a touchdown.

Prater was the NFL's record-holder for nearly eight years, but now it belongs to Tucker.