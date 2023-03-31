Klay Thompson Shows Love to ‘Special' City of Oakland With Custom Shoes

Klay shows love to 'special' city of Oakland with custom kicks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson never will forget where he and the Warriors first made their mark as an NBA dynasty.

In speaking to reporters after Golden State's 130-115 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at Chase Center, Thompson was asked about the custom sneakers he wore during the game that depicted the city of Oakland's skyline.

For Thompson, the shoes were his way of paying tribute to the eight seasons played and three championships won in The Town.

Bad photographer but Klay Thompson’s new shoes feature the skylines (and more) of Oakland and San Francisco pic.twitter.com/DvkyMsJdQ2 — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) April 1, 2023

Klay has so much love for Oakland pic.twitter.com/wyeFnuPIhG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 1, 2023

"Oakland is a special place for the Warriors, playing at the Coliseum at Oracle, it was special and I'd like to pay homage to those times because we would not be the Warriors without that history," Thompson said.

Thompson also gave a shout-out to the Oakland Technical High School girl's basketball team, who recently won back-to-back state championships. The Warriors star has been a big supporter over the years and knows how difficult it is to win consecutive titles.

https://twitter.com/KlayThompson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KlayThompson for attending the ring ceremony. NorCal Hoop is on Fire pic.twitter.com/XBKW6f2CM5 — Coach Corner Digest (@CoachesCorner__)





Congratulations, Ladies! You earned it.



Thanks to Coach Anne Omura for sending the photos. ð¸ https://twitter.com/KlayThompson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KlayThompson in presenting their championship rings... #ShowYourSignature Congratulations, Ladies! You earned it.Thanks to Coach Anne Omura for sending the photos. ð¸ pic.twitter.com/Hozq29vs2k — Signature Championship Rings (@signaturerings)

"And shoutout to the Oakland Tech girls team for going back-to-back," Thompson added. "That's so cool and that's so hard to do and those ladies should be so incredibly proud of what they've done.

"I remember I was able to win one in high school and I still cherish those memories to this day and I know those ladies will do the same. They got two, so that's really cool."

Oakland is a special city for Thompson and many young hoopers and the Warriors' guard certainly has left his mark over the years.

