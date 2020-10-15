Lima Scores Twice, Earthquakes Beat Galaxy 4-0

Nick Lima had two goals, Andrés Ríos added a goal and an assist, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the LA Galaxy 4-0 on Wednesday night.
Carlos Fierro flicked an arcing right-footer from the right side to the far post where Ríos tapped it to Lima for the one-touch finish from the center of the area in the 44th minute.
Ríos made a run from the top of the area and Fierro led Ríos with a bending entry for a finish from point-blank range to make it 2-0 in the 52nd. Tommy Thompson scored his first goal of the season in the 76th minute and Lima capped the scoring in stoppage time.
San Jose, which outshot the Galaxy 19-8 and had 62% possession, rebounded from a 3-0 road loss to the Portland Timbers on Sunday to win for its fourth time in the last five games.
The Galaxy (4-9-3) have lost six games in a row and are winless in their last seven.
