Logan Webb's Masterful Outing Fuels Giants' Win Over Pirates

Webb's masterful outing fuels Giants' win over Pirates originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
On a night when the Giants celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the 2012 World Series championship, Logan Webb (W, 8 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K) fueled San Francisco's 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park.
The pregame festivities set the tone for what would be a classic 2012-Giants-style win fueled by dominant pitching and a couple of timely hits. Go figure.
Joc Pederson doubled home LaMonte Wade Jr. in the bottom of the first inning, giving the Giants a quick 1-0 lead.
Two innings later, Wade Jr. knocked himself in, crushing a solo home run over the right field wall, extending San Francisco's lead to 2-0.
Webb was dominant and pitched like a few of the great arms that were out on the field before the game.
RELATED: Pence's perfect two-word phrase sums up Giants' 2012 WS run
Picking up his 11th win of the season, Webb and the Giants (56-57) inch closer to the .500 mark and pick up a game on the San Diego Padres (64-52) for the third and final NL Wild Card spot.