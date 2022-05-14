Luis Barrera Speechless After Walk-Off Homer Gives Athletics Win Over Angels

Barrera speechless after walk-off homer gives A's thrilling win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Luis Barrera will never forget his first career MLB homer, even if he wasn't able to find the words to describe it in the immediate aftermath.

The 26-year-old outfield prospect delivered a three-run walk-off homer Saturday to give the Athletics a thrilling 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels in the first game of a doubleheader at the Oakland Coliseum.

With the 12,719 fans in attendance in a frenzy, Barrera was mobbed by his A's teammates as he touched home plate.

Moments later, he spoke to Glen Kuiper and Dallas Braden on the NBC Sports California broadcast.

"Really, right now, I have no words," Barrera said through an interpreter. "I have nothing to say right now. So much emotions are going on right now. I'm just really happy to be part of this ballclub and be part of this team."

Barrera's homer came off Angels closer Raisel Iglesias, who had allowed just one homer and three earned runs in 12 2/3 innings this season prior to Saturday's game.

"One of the things I wanted to do was I just wanted to bring in a run," Barrera said. "That was the most important thing I wanted to do. But I was able to get a home run and I thank God for that."

Barrera, who was signed by the A's in 2012 out of the Dominican Republic for $450,000, had has quite a bit of success in the upper minor leagues over the last few years, but he hasn't gotten many opportunities in Oakland.

He entered entered as a pinch-runner against the Angels, just the 11th MLB game he has appeared in over the last two seasons. He now has four hits in 20 career at-bats.

With the A's rebuilding and giving opportunities to young players, Barrera might just get an extended look after his dramatic walk-off homer against one of the best teams in the American League.

Barrera's immediate reward was getting the start in right field in the second game of the doubleheader.

Not a bad day for the outfielder.