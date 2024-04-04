Report: A's continue talks with Sacramento about move to Triple-A ballpark

The Oakland A's on Thursday are continuing talks with Sacramento about a temporary move to Sutter Health Park, home of the Triple-A RiverCats, according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Though there are few details at this point, if the move happens, it would force the A's to rework their broadcast rights with NBC Sports California.

A’s officials were in the state capital Wednesday negotiating a temporary move to the 10,600-seat stadium where the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A team plays its home games, the Chronicle reported.

The move would cost the A's $67 million a year in broadcast revenue unless they can rework a deal.

The move is more urgent because of how far apart the team is with the city of Oakland on a lease extension at the Coliseum.

The city wants $97 million. The A's are offering $17 million.

The city says the team could leave after three years. The A's say they only want to stay for two seasons.

A host with Sactown Sports reported that an announcement may be coming Thursday or Friday and could include news on the team name.