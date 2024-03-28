Fans expected to protest outside A's season opener at Coliseum

Thousands of fans are expected to show up at the Oakland Coliseum for the A's 2024 season opener Thursday night, but it's possible many won’t actually step inside the stadium.

Two fan groups, the Last Dive Bar and the Oakland 68s, are asking fans to stay in the parking lot during Thursday's game between the A's and the Cleveland Guardians for a block party protest.

The groups have launched a website to "channel our collective frustration into positive action." They're sending a message to billionaire team owner John Fisher that they want the team to stay in Oakland and not move to Las Vegas.

