Rooker excited for Athletics' future after signing contract extension

Brent Rooker is excited to be the face of the up-and-coming Athletics after officially signing a five-year, $60 million contract extension with a club option for 2030 to stay in the Green and Gold.

The designated hitter/outfielder sees his new deal as a culmination of his turbulent career and as a major selling point to players inside and outside of the Athletics clubhouse who are uncertain about the direction of the franchise and its future homes, given he is the first player to be under contract through the organization’s planned move to Las Vegas in 2028.

“I’m excited,” Rooker told reporters at his press conference on Thursday in Sacramento. “This is more than I could have dreamed of when I first became a part of this organization two years ago. Me, Allie and the rest of my family are incredibly grateful to everyone here, [Athletics manager Mark Kotsay] and [general manager David Forst] for all the opportunities I have been given the last two years and for allowing me to get to this point.”

“This is where I want to be, and I'm hoping that's what this communicates … this organization and this team is a very desirable place to play right now for a lot of reasons, mainly because of the group of people that we have involved on a day-to-day basis from top to bottom with this team. I love it here, and I'm excited for the next five years -- hopefully six.”

Since joining the Athletics in 2023, Rooker has flourished, slashing .272/.348/.528 over the past two years with 274 hits, 181 RBI and 69 home runs. During the 2024 MLB season, Rooker earned the AL’s Silver Slugger award after carrying a .365 OBP, .927 OPS, and 39 go-balls.

Rooker also has been a proud, crucial leader and ambassador of the Athletics through two consecutive losing seasons filled with heartache, specifically from its East Bay fanbase torn over the franchise’s decision to abandon Oakland and its historic Coliseum in favor of Sutter Health Park and later a stadium in Sin City.

“We don't get to do these too often, and when we do, we make sure we pick the right guy,” Forst said. “And Brent Rooker is absolutely the right guy for this extension. In two years with the club, he's established himself both on and off the field and [is] really the leader of his team and the face of our offense.”

Just this week, Rooker, joined by fellow Athletics such as his skipper and star right-fielder Lawrence Butler, spent time in Sacramento, visiting children at Mariemont Elementary School and the Kings at Golden 1 Center, where Rooker actually received word that his contract was being finalized. Rooker’s fitting nicely into his new, temporary home and already appreciates the support Sacramento has shown the Athletics.

Rooker’s stardom and aura speak for themselves. But the 30-year-old acknowledges himself for having been in what feels like every position a professional baseball player possibly can be in career-wise, making him relatable to various Athletics targets as well as anyone interested in playing in West Sacramento and/or ultimately Las Vegas.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“I take a lot of pride and enjoyment in being able to help the younger guys on our team because I feel like I'm in a unique position, where about every role you can have on a major league team, I feel like I have experienced,” Rooker said.

“I have been the prospect getting his first shot … the guy trying to establish himself and figure it out … a bench piece who maybe got very sporadic bats … a guy on his last leg, like, ‘All right, maybe this is my last opportunity to establish myself in the big leagues.’ And then, I've been a guy who hits the middle of the order every day and who produces it at a very high level.”

Despite the Athletics’ 119-205 record over the last two years, Rooker has been a major bright spot and represents such a successful story. As he mentioned, Rooker has been in many different stages throughout his five years in the big leagues. He arguably was at his lowest when he joined the Athletics.

Rooker, with the Kansas City Royals in 2022, was designated for assignment after four hits in 29 plate appearances. He entered Oakland having played just 14 games during the 2022 season and many, led by Kansas City, felt the writing was on the wall for Rooker’s career.

But the veteran didn’t give up. And now, Rooker is reaping the $60-million reward of being the face of the Athletics amid their historical enterprises.

“It's been a pure pleasure to be a part of his journey,” Kotsay said, having started managing the Athletics the same season Rooker arrived. “You know, there's not a better person than Brent Rooker that's deserving of this type of reward, and he's earned it.

“The perseverance he's shown throughout his career to stay with the processes, to be open-minded and understand that this is a game of failure, but yet, to get through that failure, you have to grind, and he's an example of that grind. There couldn't be a better person that we've chosen, as David talked, about to lead this group.”

Rooker’s determination and leadership are what got him to this fruitful day. And those traits are the same ones that are going to carry him and the franchise as the Athletics continue to embark on uncharted territory.