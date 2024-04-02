Oakland Athletics

Oakland A's uncertain future: Coliseum lease extension talks continue

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The bitter divorce continues in Oakland.

The big meeting about the future of the A’s left two sides apart when it comes to extending the team’s lease at the Coliseum.

It happened Tuesday at the A’s corporate headquarters in Oakland and included Mayor Sheng Thao’s Chief of Staff, Zack Goldman, councilmember Rebecca Kaplan, and Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert, who all sat down with A’s President Dave Kaval.

According to NBC Bay Area’s source familiar with the negotiations, the city and county were at odds with each other.

The A’s want to play at the Coliseum for at least two seasons, while their Las Vegas ballpark is being built, and the city is asking for $97 million in rent which would cover five seasons. But the A’s countered with $17 million for two seasons.

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to Andy Dolich, a former executive vice president of the Oakland A’s back in the 80s and 90s, about the lease extension meeting, as well as Giants CEO Larry Baer for some insight.

This article tagged under:

Oakland AthleticsOaklandSports
