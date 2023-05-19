How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins

Friday night is baseball night on NBC Bay Area with the San Francisco Giants taking on the Miami Marlins!

Friday's game at Oracle Park will be the first of a three-game series between the National League squads.

Here's what to know ahead of the matchup.

Giants look to stay hot

After losing three out of four to the Arizona Diamondbacks and two out of three to the Washington Nationals, the Giants (20-23) got back on track in their most recent series, sweeping a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park.

San Francisco is 13-10 at home and has a minus-20 run differential on the season.

Second baseman Thairo Estrada leads the team in batting average (.313) and hits (52). Right-fielder Michael Conforto is the clubhouse leader in home runs (8). Third baseman J.D. Davis has the most RBIs (22). Left-fielder LaMonte Wade Jr. boasts the best on-base percentage (.434).

Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani is scheduled to toe the rubber for the Giants Friday night. He's 3-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 50 innings of work across eight games this season.

Marlins on the move

It's still early, but the Marlins currently sit in second place in the National League East at 23-21. Miami enters the San Francisco series having won four games in a row and seven out of 10. In their most recent series, the Marlins swept the Nationals at home.

Miami is 9-10 on the road and has a minus-52 run differential this year.

Second baseman Luis Arraez leads the team in batting average (.378), hits (56) and on-base percentage (.433). Designated hitter Jorge Soler has the most home runs (11) and RBIs (24).

Righty Sandy Alcantara is slated to take the mound Friday night. In eight starts this season, he's 1-4 with a 4.91 ERA, 49 strikeouts and 14 walks.

Watch Giants vs. Marlins on NBC Bay Area

Friday's game will air on NBC Bay Area, channel 11, cable 3. Coverage starts at 7 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

For more Giants coverage, visit nbcbayarea.com/giants.