Report: Snell met with Dodgers, Red Sox early in free agency

Unlike last offseason, Blake Snell's free-agent market is heating up quickly this winter.

The veteran left-handed pitcher, after opting out of his Giants contract, is wasting no time testing free agency, and already has met with multiple teams.

Snell, who is one of the best starting pitchers on the market, recently met with both the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the discussions.

Rosenthal also mentioned it's possible Snell already met, or will meet, with the Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays and other teams looking to add a front-line starter as he seeks an earlier resolution to his free agency after not signing with San Francisco until March 19 last offseason.

It's unclear exactly how interested the Giants are in re-signing Snell, but if they do pursue the 31-year-old this winter, the interest in a reunion could be mutual after Snell expressed a desire to return to San Francisco during the 2024 MLB season.

"I love it here. I think we can be really, really good," Snell said after his start on Sept. 28. "I see a lot of promise and I enjoy being here ...I just want to be somewhere that wants me and loves me and will invest in me to be the best player I can be to help them win. I liked it here. I hope it's here. We'll see."

If the Giants are willing to invest in Snell, it appears they will face stiff competition from other big-market teams.

