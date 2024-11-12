Report: Giants making Yastrzemski, Wade available in offseason trades

The Giants might be ready to part ways with two fan favorites this offseason.

As San Francisco once again looks to retool its roster this winter, this time under the leadership of new president of baseball operations Buster Posey, it might have some difficult decisions to make regarding players already under contract.

And that includes outfielder Miike Yastrzemski and first baseman/outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr., whom the Giants are making available in trades, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported in his offseason preview column on Tuesday.

"LaMonte Wade Jr., first baseman: As new president of baseball operations Buster Posey reimagines the Giants' roster, Wade -- whose .376 on-base percentage ranks 11th among the 144 players with at least 900 plate appearances over the past two years -- is available," Passan wrote. "So is outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, a free agent after the 2025 season."

In 140 games last season, Yastrzemski batted .231/.302/.437 with 18 home runs and 57 RBI in 474 plate appearances while primarily playing right field.

Wade, limited to just 117 games last season due to hamstring injuries, batted .260/.380/.381 with eight home runs and 34 RBI in 401 plate appearances.

Yastrzemski has been with the team since 2019 and is the longest-tenured Giant, while Wade -- who became a fan favorite for his heroics during the record-setting 107-win 2021 season, is one of the longer-tenured players on the roster.

If either, or both, are traded away, the Giants could have fewer reliable left-handed bats on the roster in 2025.

