GP2 shows love to ex-Warrior, Oakland native JTA at G League game

Warriors guard Gary Payton II had a front-row seat at the Mexico City Capitanes vs. Santa Cruz Warriors game Friday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz, but not only to support his organization's G League team.

Payton II made the 75-mile trek to the coastal beach city to show love to former Warriors forward and Oakland native Juan Toscano-Anderson, who currently plays for the Capitanes. Toscano-Anderson finished Mexico City's 121-113 win against Santa Cruz with 11 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

Toscano-Anderson spent three seasons with Golden State, winning an NBA championship in 2022 with his hometown team. It didn't take long for him to become a fan favorite, and even after his departure, Dub Nation continues to love and adore him from afar.

After going undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft, Toscano-Anderson, whose mother is Mexican-American, played in several different international leagues throughout Mexico and South America.

In 2018, he joined the Santa Cruz Warriors before signing a three-year dream-come-true contract with Golden State.

The hometown hero went his separate way in 2022, spending time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings before returning to the Capitanes.

Toscano-Anderson welcomed a baby boy, Jadyce, into the world in September 2023. While it's been a few years since Toscano-Anderson last had a Warriors jersey on, there's no doubt that he'll be a forever Warrior.

