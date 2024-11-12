Iguodala admirably admits he ‘fails' to replicate Curry's lifestyle

Everyone wants to be like Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

On the court, the 36-year-old is a four-time NBA champion, future Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame selection and will be remembered for the impact his 3-point prowess had on basketball. And off of the court, Curry is a family man and philanthropist who serves as a role model to millions.

Even Curry’s former Golden State teammate of eight seasons, Andre Iguodala, wants to be like the Warriors’ No. 30. In appearing on Mark Jackson’s “Come And Talk 2 Me” podcast on Friday, Iguodala admitted to the former Golden State coach that trying to be like Curry is a tall task.

"I’m trying to be like Steph, and I fail every single day,” Iguodala told co-hosts Mark Jackson and Mark Jackson Jr. “It’s hard, man. He’s true to who he says he is, and he has that killer mentality that people don’t even know about. You try to learn his flaws, but they aren’t even real flaws.

“He can be a class clown sometimes, but he’s just a genuine human being. He’s one of the few people I’d jump in front of a bullet for. I’ve been security for him a few times, telling people, ‘No autographs today. Back up.’ He’s the one who, you make sure nothing happens to him.”

It is easy to imagine how hard it is to, quite literally, be like Curry.

When Curry works, he works hard. When Curry speaks, people listen. When Curry goes abroad, he comes home with gold. When Curry helps the youth, he donates and raises millions.

You get the point.

Over Iguodala’s 19 NBA seasons, he played with and against the game’s biggest names. But Iguodala’s effort to live like Curry, even while two campaigns removed from being teammates, speaks volumes about the sharpshooter’s character.

Iguodala is one of the world’s most successful athletes away from the court. He has numerous business ventures and as impressive a LinkedIn profile as a basketball résumé.

But being like Curry? It might be unattainable if not even Iguodala can pull it off.

