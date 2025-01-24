Warriors rookie Post reveals wholesome story on Steph's selflessness

One of the primary highlights of the Warriors' 131-106 blowout of the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night was center Quinten Post, who contributed 20 points -- including five made 3s -- to go with five rebounds and three assists off the bench.

It was just Post's second game in Golden State's primary rotation, as the second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft has spent much of this season with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors.

After the game, Post was asked about his experience as a teammate of the recently-named 11-time All-Star Steph Curry.

"On the court, he's one of the greatest to ever do it," Post responded, before relating a story illustrating Curry's leadership off the floor.

"This was a few months ago, so I hadn't even touched the court yet. We came home from a long road trip. I was up [with the Warriors' NBA squad], and it was like 2:30 at night. We were at the airport, and I'm trying to get an Uber to go home, but the Uber service isn't working."

Post's Golden State teammates checked in on him as they departed, but the rookie insisted he would be fine.

"Steph walks by, and Steph is like, 'Are you good?' I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm good. I'll figure it out.' "

Post assured Curry that he'd get an Uber from the airport, but the veteran star offered his young teammate another option.

"Steph is like, 'Are you trying to get home?' " to which Post responded yes.

"I got you," was Curry's reply.

"He drove me home. He made a little detour," Post continued. "That just shows how he is as a person. At that point, out of the 50 people that were in the airport, Steph was the last person that needed to worry about if I got home. But that's just the person he is. Great teammate, and obviously, everything on the court speaks for itself, so I thought that was cool to share."

Post estimated that Curry took an extra 20 minutes for the late-night detour to get his new teammate home to family.

"I don't even think he knew [how long it would take]," Post claimed. "He might have honestly gotten me home regardless."

As Curry detailed Wednesday, the two players hadn't even shared the court in practice at that time. But perhaps that shared journey helped them build some initial chemistry, allowing them to hit the ground running once they finally played alongside one another this week.

Quinten Post reclaims the lead 💦 pic.twitter.com/eDpo2pLYHl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 23, 2025

Steph was hyped after this Post 3 😁 pic.twitter.com/whgX81m3hq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 24, 2025

Golden State hopes this duo's strong start is a sign of good things to come, especially as coach Steve Kerr reiterates his desire to give Post more minutes in the coming weeks.

And not only is Curry an All-Star player -- but also clearly an All-Star teammate.

